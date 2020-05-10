Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Fowler Road, Radford

A man was injured when a shotgun was fired at a house, police have said.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained minor hand injuries in the attack in Radford, Coventry, at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police believe the offender fled the scene in Fowler Road, close to the junction of Brightmere Road, in a dark car.

Det Sgt Nicholas McCullogh said inquiries continued and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk