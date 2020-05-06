Image copyright Foleshill Community Centre Image caption Food was taken as well as more expensive items such as electronic goods in the overnight break-in

Thieves have broken into a food bank and stolen about £3,000 worth of supplies, as well as electronic items and a safe.

Coventry Food Bank in Foleshill assists thousands of people in one of the most deprived areas of the city, director Gavin Kibble said.

He estimated between £2,000 and £3,000 worth of items had been taken which "jeopardises operations".

The charity is appealing for fresh donations as soon as possible.

The offenders smashed a window to gain entry in the early hours of Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Kibble said the thieves were "selective" in what they took - taking "higher end items" as well as food parcels and leaving the site in a mess.

"This is devastating news at a time when we exist to support the vulnerable," the group, based at Foleshill Community Centre, said on social media.

Image copyright Foleshill Community Centre Image caption Thieves smashed a window

"When so much of the community is pulling together it is sad and disgusting to report that some of our community choose to steal from a food charity."

Hugh McNeil, also from the charity, added: "I'm disgusted at what they have done, the damage they have caused."

The charity said it had received many offers from people wanting to donate money and food.

Councillor Abdul Khan, deputy leader of Coventry City Council, said people would work together to ensure families received their food parcels before the bank holiday weekend.

"The one thing I do know is that we will not be affected by this, because we have the support of so many groups who just want to make a difference and do their best for others," he said.

