Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police found the body of Robert Burgess at a property in Coventry

A 17-year-old boy who stabbed a man in the garden of a house has been handed more than six years' detention.

The body of Robert Burgess, 37, was found at a property on Armfield Street in Bell Green, Coventry, in October.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, denied a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court in March.

His plea was accepted by the prosecution and on Friday he was detained for six years and four months.

