Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Cain Jackson, 24, died in Meadow Road in Rugby

A man has admitted killing a 24-year-old man in Warwickshire.

Cain Jackson died in Meadow Road in Rugby after being stabbed during the evening of 31 October last year.

At the time, Warwickshire Police said they believed an altercation may have taken place in the bridge area of nearby Parkfield Road.

Ethan Tucker, 18, denied murder but admitted manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court on Monday. He will be sentenced at the same court on 22 May.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna said: "This was a tragic event which led to a young man losing his life, and our thoughts remain with Cain's friends and family at this difficult time.

"This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank everyone who came forward to give evidence to support our enquiries, and ultimately helped to bring the defendant to justice."

