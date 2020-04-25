Image copyright Baabzi Miah Image caption Adam Hussain died after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, which affects the heart and lungs

An Indian takeaway owner is giving away hundreds of meals to hospital staff in memory of his baby son.

Adam Hussain, from Warwick, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension when he was two weeks old and died from influenza in 2017, aged 11 months.

Baabzi Miah said he had "not forgotten" the care his family had received at "our most challenging time".

He is also raising money for an NHS charity and giving away meals to a homeless organisation.

Mr Miah is delivering 200 meals a week to Warwick Hospital, half a mile from his takeaway, and a similar number to Helping Hands in Leamington Spa, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

He said he hoped the gesture would have made his son proud.

Image copyright Baabzi Miah Image caption Mr Miah said he and his wife had "not forgotten" the care and support they had received after the death of their son

Image copyright Baabzi Miah Image caption Baabzi Takeaway also hopes to raise £10,000 for the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal

Mr Miah said Adam was initially cared for at the Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, before being referred for treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Adam appeared to be recovering, but his condition later worsened and Mr Miah said he "passed away after a brave battle".

Mr Miah, who has six other children, four boys and two girls, said: "Losing a child left a massive vacuum and the only way that I have been able to find much needed comfort and peace has been my need to serve, to give back in some way.

"You never know when you, a loved one or a friend will need the care, the medical attention and importantly the sacrifice of a front-line worker."

Baabzi Takeaway is also delivering to paying customers, and aims to raise £10,000 for the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal through an online crowdfunding page.

