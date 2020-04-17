Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said officers were continuing to speak to people they thought were breaking the rules

A student who was stopped by police while attempting a 360-mile round-trip to Heathrow Airport has been fined.

The 20-year-old was spotted driving erratically in Coventry city centre on Friday and a check revealed the car was registered in Sheffield.

West Midlands Police said the driver, who had a passenger with him, admitted he intended to give his friend a lift to Heathrow to save them a taxi fare.

He was handed a standard £60 fine and told to go home.

Sgt Darren Walden said the trip was "astonishing", particularly coming just a day after the government extended lockdown restrictions.

"The driver came down to the city with his flatmate and was in the process of picking up a friend who had a flight booked from Heathrow," Sgt Walden said.

"The excuse the driver gave was that he wanted to save his friend paying for a taxi - and felt he was OK making the journey as he was wearing a mask."

Earlier, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson revealed the force had handed out a total of 139 fixed charge penalty notices to people who had flouted the lockdown rules, which he described as "not too much in a population of three million".

