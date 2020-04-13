Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at a property in Featherbed Lane, Rugby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a property.

Police were called to Featherbed Lane in Rugby, Warwickshire, shortly after 15:00 BST on Sunday after the woman, who is aged in her 40s, was found.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, Warwickshire Police said.

A 47-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Collette O'Keefe, from the force, said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and we are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."

