Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leilani Dayrit, 47, was a sister at St Cross Hospital in Rugby

A nurse with asthma has died of suspected coronavirus after displaying symptoms at work, her daughter said.

Sister Leilani Dayrit, 47, who was based at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, had been self-isolating at home for seven days before she died.

Mary Dayrit, 19, said her mother had stopped breathing and paramedics were unable to revive her on Tuesday.

She said: "My mum was selfless until the very end," adding she "put other people's wellbeing before her own".

"Me and dad tried to revive her as she'd stopped breathing and paramedics tried their best but couldn't," she said.

More than £8,000 has been donated on a GoFundMe page to help Mrs Dayrit's family.

'Selfless'

In a post on the site, Ms Dayrit said: "My mother was a compassionate woman who always put other people's happiness and wellbeing before her own.

"My mum was selfless until the very end and made sure to spread joy, happiness and love to anyone that ever needed it."

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, confirmed the death of a member of staff at St Cross Hospital, but said Covid-19 has not been confirmed.

It said "all our thoughts" were with her family, friends and colleagues.

"The trust is doing everything it can to support both the family and our staff during this very difficult and distressing time," he added.

