The attack happened in Coventry on Sunday evening

A man has been charged with wounding after a paramedic suffered a broken jaw in an attack in Coventry.

The attack happened after Jamie Davies, 21, called an ambulance to his home on Winifred Avenue, Earlsdon, on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The 40-year-old victim required surgery to insert a metal plate into his jaw after the assault, officers added.

Mr Davies also faces a charge of dangerous driving after allegedly crashing into an ambulance as he left.

He is also charged with driving with no licence or insurance and criminal damage, in relation to an incident at a doctor's surgery in Baliol Road, Coventry, on 31 March when a glass door pane was broken.

He was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court earlier.

The paramedic, who has worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service for more than six years, is expected to be away from work for several months in order to fully recover, police said.

Previously, ambulance service chief executive, Anthony Marsh described the attack as "an horrendous assault" and "cowardly act".

