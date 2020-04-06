Coventry & Warwickshire

Man in court over Coventry BP garage stabbing

  • 6 April 2020
Pavandeep Daudher Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Pavandeep Daudher was found seriously injured at a BP garage

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

Pavandeep Daudher was found injured at a BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Coventry, at 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Ethan Lilley, 22, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, appeared before magistrates in Coventry where he was remanded in custody to appear before Warwick Combined Court on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Daudher, 19, died from a stab wound to his left thigh.

