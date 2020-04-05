Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher was found seriously injured at a BP garage

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Coventry.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, was found seriously injured at a BP garage in Lockhurst Lane at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to his left thigh.

Ethan Lilley, 22, of Queen Isabels Avenue, Cheylesmore, was charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

A second man, aged 33, arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.