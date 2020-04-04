Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher died in hospital after being stabbed at a petrol station in Coventry

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a petrol station.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, was found with a leg wound at the BP garage on Lockhurst Lane in Foleshill, Coventry, at 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening and remains in police custody.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday also remains in custody, the force said.

A 46-year-old woman and a man and a woman, both aged 18, all held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released pending further investigations.

Mr Daudher died in hospital shortly after he was discovered at the petrol station and his family is being supported, police said.

