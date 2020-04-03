Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher died in hospital after being stabbed at a petrol station in Coventry

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a petrol station.

Pavandeep Daudher, 19, was found with a fatal stab wound to his leg at the BP garage on Lockhurst Lane in Foleshill, Coventry, at 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested from an address in Willenhall on Thursday night.

Three others - a woman, 46, and two 18-year-olds - were also held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

West Midlands Police said the arrests were a "significant step forwards" in the investigation into Mr Daudher's murder.

He died in hospital shortly after he was discovered at the petrol station with a stab wound to his leg.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

