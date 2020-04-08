Image copyright Georgina Forsythe Image caption Linda and John Langford set off for their trip on the Coral Princess on 1 March

A British holidaymaker has remained isolated inside her room on a cruise ship docked in the US after her husband began showing coronavirus symptoms.

The Coral Princess, originally destined to travel around South America, docked at Port of Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

While 684 passengers have disembarked, Linda Langford, from Warwickshire, has stayed on board after her husband, John, was taken to hospital.

Their daughter, Georgina Forsythe, said the family were "in limbo".

The couple's holiday began at the start of March, before strict travelling restrictions were imposed.

The ship, which had 1,898 people on board - 1,020 guests and 878 crew members - had been at sea since 19 March after being banned from docking in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Three guests have died, with 12 cases of the virus confirmed on board.

Image copyright Georgina Forsythe Image caption Georgina Forsythe (second right), pictured with her parents and brothers, said it had been an "anxious time"

Mr and Mrs Langford, who are both in their 60s and live in Henley-in-Arden, had been confined to their cabin since last Tuesday, their daughter said.

Ms Forsythe said: "Dad was admitted to hospital in Miami after he started expressing symptoms, he has been tested for Covid-19 and we are awaiting results in a couple of days.

"Mum is still on the ship and confined to her cabin, going out of her mind with worry.

"We are just in limbo, praying it is not coronavirus, so he can recover and get a flight home.

"I am praying that it is pneumonia, because those are his symptoms, and I never thought that would be the outcome."

Almost 700 passengers left the ship on Sunday and Monday but 274 more guests remained on board, according to the ship's owner Princess Cruises.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 350 Britons who were on board the ship had arrived back in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cruise ship docked at Port of Miami on Saturday

Princess Cruises said it was following recommendations from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for post-disembarkation travel for cruise passengers.

"We express our continued gratitude to guests for their patience and understanding as we manage this complex situation. We will provide further updates as soon as possible," the cruise company said.

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are in close touch with Princess Cruises regarding the ongoing situation on board the Coral Princess.

"Our consular teams are in contact with all of the British nationals on board to provide support and keep them updated on latest developments."

