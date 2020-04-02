Image copyright Family handout Image caption Pavandeep Daudher died in hospital after being stabbed at a petrol station in Coventry

A 19-year-old man who was murdered at a BP petrol station in Coventry has been named.

Pavandeep Daudher was found with a fatal stab wound to his leg at the garage on Lockhurst Lane at 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

He died in hospital on Wednesday, shortly after midnight.

West Midlands Police believe he was targeted and his death is possibly linked to an attack in nearby Princess Street, at about the same time.

No arrests have been made and Mr Daudher's mother, Amarjit Kaur, has appealed for information.

"Someone has taken the life of my son and I don't want anyone else to have to go through the pain that we are now going through," she said.

"So if anyone does know anything about what happened to my son please come forward - please contact police as soon as possible."

In the potentially linked attack on a 20-year-old man, cash and a phone were stolen. He suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, police said.

