Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The murder of Daniel Shaw (L) is linked to the disappearance of John Robbins (R), police said

Detectives investigating a double murder have said they know who is responsible but the community is too "frightened" to formally name them.

Daniel Shaw, 28, was shot dead in Tile Hill, Coventry, on 25 March 2018.

His death was linked to the murder of Johnny Robbins, 33, who is said to have been tortured before disappearing days earlier. His body has never been found.

"We know who committed these murders and why they did it," West Midlands Police Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said.

He said people from the Tile Hill community have told officers who they believe is responsible, "but because they are frightened of this group, they are understandably reluctant to tell us what they know formally".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Robbins' body has still not been found, two years after he disappeared

Mr Robbins is believed to have been kidnapped before he was tortured and murdered. His family said their world has been "turned upside down".

A number of people have been arrested during the investigation, police said, and a suspect - Ryan Hobday - was identified last year, however detectives believe he may too have since been murdered.

Dr Ch Insp Mallett said the force remains committed to the investigation as he appealed for further information on the second anniversary of Mr Shaw's death.

"I want to assure anyone who can give us information that will help us put these violent and cowardly murderers in prison for many years that we can keep them safe for doing the right thing," he said.

