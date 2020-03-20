Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaydon James was fatally stabbed in Coventry in November 2018

The trial of three men accused of murdering a teenager has been suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaydon James, 16, was stabbed in Coventry in November 2018. Abdirazac Abdi, 20, Bongani Ngozi, 18, and Frank Kenfack, 18, went on trial last month.

But, the jury at Warwick Crown Court were discharged on Thursday following latest government guidance around managing the spread of the virus.

It is rescheduled to start again at the same court on 28 September.

Mr Abdi, of Foleshill Road, Foleshill, Mr Ngozi, of Rosemary Way and Mr Kenfack, of no fixed address, all deny murder and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jaydon, known as JJ, was attacked in Deedmore Road, Wood End, and died later in hospital.

