Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdul Wahid Xasan, from Foleshill, Coventry, was shot twice in the back

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with a drive-by shooting murder.

Abdul Wahid Xasan, 19, of Foleshill, Coventry, was shot twice in the back as he walked in the Hillfields area on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from "catastrophic internal injuries", police said.

Carren Monga, 19, from Longford, Coventry, and the teenager are due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Mr Monga and the boy, from Stoke, Coventry, were charged on Monday night.

