Eighteen sheep were deliberately run over in a field and killed.

Three sheep were found dead in a field at Barton Crossroads in Honeybourne Road, in Bidford-upon-Avon on 6 March, Warwickshire Police said.

On Thursday, a further eight ewes were found dead, with another seven seriously injured and had to be euthanised by a vet, it added.

The police force said the animals' owner was "understandably shaken and upset".

Rural crime officer Carol Cotterill said it was a "very distressing incident".

"Unfortunately we do believe this to be a deliberate act and we are treating these offences very seriously," she said.

"We are currently working with the RSPCA to identify the circumstances of the incident."

