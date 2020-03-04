Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramani Morgan's family described him as "kind, caring, and humble"

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Ramani Morgan, from Erdington in Birmingham, was found collapsed in Clay Lane, Coventry, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating links to trouble at a house party in Chandos Street earlier that night.

The two 17-year-old boys will appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ramani Morgan was found collapsed in Clay Lane, Coventry

A tribute, released by the force on behalf of Ramani's family, said his death had "totally broken our family".

"Ramani was so kind, caring, and humble and had a beautiful soul," they said.

"He had the potential of becoming a professional footballer. Ramani had many hopes and dreams and he had his whole life ahead of him.

"Ramani was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin anyone could ever wish for."

West Midlands Police said it had spoken to a number of people who were at the house party but urged anyone with information to come forward.

