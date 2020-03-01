Image copyright Google Image caption The boy died of his injuries after being found in Clay Lane, Coventry

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Coventry.

He was found collapsed in Clay Lane, in the Stoke area of the city, at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Police, who described the killing as "a tragedy", said he died later in hospital "despite the best efforts of the medical staff".

Detectives from West Midlands Police said: "It's thought that he may have been at a house party nearby in Chandos Street."

"Fingertip searches" of both the party location and the area where the boy was found are being carried out, the force said.

Det Insp Michelle Allen added: "This is a tragedy, another young man has lost his life.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who was at the party or anyone with any information about what has happened to get in touch as soon as they can."