Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers said that Richard Newing's motive was still unclear

A man "obsessed" with fires killed a pensioner by setting fire to his mobility scooter, trapping him inside his home while the blaze spread.

Malcolm Turner, 69, died of smoke inhalation after the only way out of his Coventry maisonette was blocked by the blaze, West Midlands Police said.

At Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday Richard Newing, 43, admitted the manslaughter of Mr Turner on 20 August.

He also pleaded guilty to arson with intent in relation to a second fire.

He will be sentenced on 3 April.

Officers said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Turner died from smoke inhalation in the Jenner Street fire.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The blaze trapped Mr Turner inside his home

After the fire, Newing was seen on CCTV footage lighting a mattress outside another home in nearby Foleshill Road.

The flames spread to the house although the occupants were able to escape out of the back, police said.

Newing was arrested two days later in Coventry city centre, still carrying the lighter he used to start the fires.

Officers said that Newing's motive was still unclear, although he admitted knowing Mr Turner and drinking at the same pub as the pensioner before the attack.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Turner succumbed to the effects of the smoke, police said

In a victim impact statement read in court, the victim's sister said her brother's life was "senselessly and cruelly taken", adding "there will always be an emptiness inside of us due to his death" police said.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "Newing was clearly obsessed with fire" describing the consequences as "tragic".

