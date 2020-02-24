Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager.

Nasir Patrice, from Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, in Leamington Spa on 15 January. An 18-year-old man was also stabbed.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Warwick Crown Court earlier.

He denied murder, attempted murder, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was remanded ahead of a further hearing on 19 May.

Previously, Abraham Kombey, 18, from Erith in Greater London, was also charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court before being remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 12 March.

Another man, Richard Talawila, 18, from London, also appeared in court charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

And another 16-year-old, from London, was charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A provisional trial date has been set for 8 June.

