Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of two men in a car being shot at in Coventry

Two men were injured when a shotgun was fired at a car, police say.

Officers believe the car was stopped at traffic lights on Far Gosford Street, Coventry when the shot was fired at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

A 21-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken to hospital with shotgun injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

An investigation is under way and detectives are are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

