Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ann Mowbray was found stabbed to death in a house in Studley

An elderly woman found dead in a house died from multiple stab injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Ann Mowbray, 80, was discovered at a property on Allendale Crescent, Studley, Warwickshire, on Monday morning.

Her husband, Ronald Mowbray, 82, of Allendale Crescent, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

He is next due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 20 March.

