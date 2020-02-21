Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The local authority had been under pressure to cut toxic emissions that are forecast to exceed legal limits

Coventry will not be getting a clean air zone (CAZ) after the government said it supported the city council's alternative plan to reduce emissions.

However, the government has now said it is content with proposed alternative options including improving pedestrian and cycle routes on roads.

It has given the council £24.5m to help reduce pollution in different ways.

In a letter to the authority, parliamentary under secretary of state MP Rebecca Pow said: "On the basis of evidence provided, I am content you should proceed with implementing your preferred alternative option to a charging CAZ."

The council is to submit its final business case to government by 19 June. The proposals include:

Improving vehicle capacity on roads as well as pedestrian and cycle routes on the B4106 through Spon End and Junction 7 of the ring road

Introducing restrictions on the eastern section of the A4114

Opening Upper Hill Street on to the ring road to give Junction 8 access

Constructing a cycle route between Coundon and the city centre

Banning HGVs on part of Foleshill Road

Assigning electric buses to Foleshill Road

Labour councillor Jim O'Boyle, of St Michael's ward, said the outcome was "excellent news" adding that a CAZ "would have potentially created worse air quality on many residential roads bordering the charging zone as drivers would have sought alternative routes".

A similar scheme in Birmingham will see high-emission car and van drivers pay £8 per day on city routes.

