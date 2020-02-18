Image copyright Google Image caption Ronald Mowbray, of Allendale Crescent in Studley, is due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found.

Warwickshire Police said it was called to reports of a woman's death at property on Allendale Crescent in Studley, Warwickshire on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the force has said it believes the victim is Ann Mowbray, 80.

Ronald Mowbray, 82, of Allendale Crescent, is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

