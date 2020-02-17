Image copyright Google Image caption Warwickshire Police said it was called to Allendale Crescent in Studley at 08:20 GMT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.

Warwickshire Police said it was called at about 08:20 GMT to reports of a woman's death at property on Allendale Crescent in Studley, Warwickshire.

The woman is believed to be in her 80s, but formal identification and a post-mortem exam are yet to take place, although her next of kin have been informed.

The suspect, 82, remains in police custody.

Supt Suzanne Baker said the death was being treated as an "isolated incident", adding the suspect and the deceased were known to each other.

