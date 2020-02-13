Image caption The boy was airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital for treatment

A boy has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Coventry.

The boy, 11, who was a pedestrian, was struck at the junction of Astoria Drive and Banner Lane in Tile Hill at around 08:23 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

West Midlands Police said the lorry driver was helping officers with their inquiries.

The boy suffered injuries to his leg in the collision, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

