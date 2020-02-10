Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Babacar Diagne suffered multiple stab wounds

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of another 15-year-old boy who was found stabbed.

Babacar Diagne was found dead on grassland off Petitor Crescent in Wood End, Coventry, at about 19:00 GMT on 5 February.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 15-year-old girl held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder remain in custody.

The two boys will appear before magistrates in the city on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police has been given an additional 12 hours to continue to question the girl after her arrest on Sunday.

Seven other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination revealed Babacar had been stabbed multiple times.

