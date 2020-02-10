Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Three teenagers have now been arrested on suspicion of murdering Babacar Diagne

A third teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy.

Babacar Diagne was found dead on grassland off Petitor Crescent in Wood End, Coventry, at about 19:00 GMT on 5 February.

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody for questioning.

Two 15-year-old boys, arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police detention after officers were granted extra time for questioning.

The force has also secured an additional 12 hours to continue to question a 15-year-old girl who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Image caption West Midlands Police is urging anyone with information to come forward

A post-mortem examination revealed Babacar had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said the reason behind the attack remained unclear, but detectives were working on a number of possible motives.

Seven other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "We have arrested 11 people to date, however I am still urging anyone who suspects they know who was involved, or saw anything suspicious near Petitor Crescent on Wednesday night, to please get in touch."

