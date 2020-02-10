Image copyright West Midlands Poilice Image caption PC Christopher Burnham was discharged from hospital in October

An attempted murder charge has been dropped against a man accused of running over a police officer.

PC Chris Burnham, 48, of West Midlands Police, was struck by a car he was trying to stop in Coventry on 25 September.

Tekle Lennox now faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, and causing serious injury whilst driving while disqualified.

He previously denied the charge.

The 48-year-old officer suffered a fractured skull and was placed in an induced coma for a week after the incident in the Radford area of the city.

The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, was discharged from hospital in October and was recovering at home.

Lennox, 37, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody at Warwick Crown Court Monday to face trial on 2 March.

