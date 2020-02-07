Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Disruption is expected until the end of Friday

A landslip has partially blocked the West Coast Main Line between Rugby and Coventry, affecting hundreds of commuters.

It happened at about 17:00 GMT and mainly affected northbound trains from London Euston to Birmingham New Street.

Southbound trains also faced speed restrictions for a time, although services are returning to normal.

However, Network Rail warned delays in both directions were expected until the end of Friday.

The northbound line reopened shortly before 19:00, but trains are running at a reduced speed.

The extent of the landslip is unclear, but Network Rail said its engineers had been checking if any more of the embankment could slip on to the track.

Further disruption is expected on Sunday due to Storm Ciara, with rail operators warning journey times may be doubled.