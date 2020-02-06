Image caption The victim was found on grassland off Petitor Crescent in Wood End at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Detectives are doing "everything in their power" to find the killers of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Coventry, police have said.

The victim was found on grassland off Petitor Crescent, Wood End, by a member of the public at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said it had made "good progress" in interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.

Ch Supt Mike O'Hara described the killing as "appalling and saddening".

Police are keen to understand the motive for what happened and are urging anyone who may have seen disorder or people running from the scene to get in touch.

The boy suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and died where he was found, officers said.

He has not been named by police as not all his family are aware of his death.

Image caption The scene remains sealed off while a detailed search and forensic examination is carried out by officers

Mr O'Hara said: "When the victim is of school age it's all the more appalling and saddening.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure the killers are caught and face justice."

The scene remains sealed off while a detailed search is carried out.

According to latest figures, in the year ending September 2019 there were 3,649 offences involving knives in the West Midlands Police force area.

This is up 17% on the year before when there were 3,108. A total of 21 were homicides and 42 attempted murders.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.