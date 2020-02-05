Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The body was found on grassland in Petitor Crescent, say police

A body, believed to be that of a teenage boy, has been found with multiple stab wounds in Coventry.

A member of the public discovered the collapsed youth near Petitor Crescent, Wood End, at about 19:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was declared dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Police, who have opened a murder investigation, urge anyone with information to contact them.

Inquiries are under way to identify the victim and understand what led to his death, the force said.