Image caption A 19-year-old man died after falling ill at the drum and bass night at The Assembly in Leamington Spa

A woman remains in a serious condition after taking what is thought to be MDMA, as police investigate the death of a man on the same night out.

The 19-year-old man fell ill at Leamington Spa club The Assembly at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday, and died later in hospital.

Police are trying to trace the source of tablets which the man and woman, aged 22, are believed to have taken.

Coventry University confirmed the pair were both its students.

Warwickshire Police said they believed the drugs - red hexagonal pills named "red bull" - contained MDMA, the active drug in ecstasy.

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Police believe those affected may have taken a pill named "Red Bull"

The man and woman were part of a group who were thought to have attended a drum and bass event at the venue, it added.

"A number" of other people were also admitted to hospital after becoming ill, the force said.

The cause of death was not confirmed and officers had an open mind, but were concerned others may have taken the drug.

No arrests have been made and detectives were trying to establish whether drugs were purchased onsite.

Police advised those who had purchased but not taken pills to dispose of them.

'This awful time'

The university urged students to follow the advice.

A Coventry University spokesperson said its thoughts were with the family and friends of those affected "at this awful time".

"We are liaising closely with the police and are working to provide all the support we can to everyone concerned," they added.

