Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa

A 16-year-old boy has become the third person to be charged over the death of a teenager who was stabbed.

Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on 15 January. An 18-year-old man was also stabbed.

The teenager from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Last month, another 16-year-old boy appeared before the same court charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnap, possession of an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, from London, also appeared charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice. He is set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 24 February.

