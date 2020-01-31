Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emmanuel Lukenga was followed back to Tile Hill from the rival territory of Canley

Three men have been jailed for the murder of a dad of one who was stabbed for being spotted on a rival estate.

Emmanuel Lukenga, 21, also had another child on the way when he was attacked in a back garden in Tile Hill, Coventry, on 12 June.

Police said the victim - known as Manny - had been involved in a long dispute with rival Coventry estate, Canley.

Bradley Richardson, 23, Enroy Ruddock, 19, and Matthew Brankin, also 19, were all jailed for life.

At Warwick Crown Court, Richardson, of Prior Deram Walk, received a minimum prison term of 23 years, Ruddock, of Melbourne Road, must spend at least 21 years in prison, and Brankin, of Thimbler Road, was given a 19-year minimum sentence. They were all convicted of murder on Thursday.

After the killing, Ruddock posted a video online in which he bragged about the attack.

On the day he died, Mr Lukenga had been seen in Canley and was followed back to Tile Hill by Richardson, Ruddock, Brankin and a fourth defendant, Kyle Kinchin.

Mr Lukenga was pursued into back gardens on Franklin Grove at about 14:30 BST and stabbed once in the leg, severing a vital artery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinchin, of Jon Rous Avenue, was cleared of murder but jailed for 27 months after pleading guilty to arson. The other defendants also admitted this charge after the group set alight the car Mr Lukenga had been driving.

Mr Lukenga's family previously remembered him as "a loving son, brother, father and a caring friend".

