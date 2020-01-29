Image copyright Google Image caption The car fled the scene in Three Oaks Road in Whytall on Tuesday night

A police officer was dragged by a car for more than 200 ft (64m) after leaning inside the motorist's vehicle.

The officer fell to the floor then saw the car turn around and drive straight at him in Three Oaks Road in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

He managed to jump out of the way and did not suffer serious injuries. West Mercia Police is hunting for the driver.

Ch Insp Edward Hancox described the ordeal as "completely appalling".

The officer was responding to a report from the public about two men acting suspiciously.

He went to speak to one of them at 19:20 GMT on Tuesday and as he leaned inside the light coloured car, it started reversing and dragged the officer along the road.

Another man got inside the vehicle before the car fled the Whythall area of the town.

Ch Insp Hancox said: "It is completely appalling for a police officer to be injured while carrying out their duty.

"An investigation is under way to identify the driver and his passenger and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

"Thankfully the officer didn't suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries and we are offering him our full support."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

