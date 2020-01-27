Image copyright Family Handout Image caption A post-mortem examination found Nasir died from a stab wound to the chest

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed in the chest in Warwickshire.

Nasir Patrice, 17, of Birmingham, died in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, at about 11:00 GMT on 15 January. An 18-year-old man was also stabbed.

The boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with attempted murder, kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.

Richard Talawila, 18, from London, has been charged with kidnap.

Mr Talawila and the 16-year-old are due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court later.

Both are also charged with perverting the course of justice, Warwickshire Police said.

Four people previously held in connection with the death remain on police bail, the force said.

Nasir's family previously said in a statement that they were "heartbroken", adding: "Our lives will never be the same without him."

Image caption Nasir Patrice died at the scene and an 18-year-old was injured

