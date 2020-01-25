Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice was stabbed to death on 15 January

Two further arrests have been made by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy.

Nasir Patrice, 17, from Birmingham, was attacked in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa, at about 11:00 GMT on 15 January. He died at the scene.

Officers said earlier they had arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four people previously held in connection with the death are on bail.

Warwickshire Police said one line of inquiry was the stabbing could be linked to the county lines drugs trade.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nasir had died from a stab wound to the chest.

