Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Nasir Patrice was stabbed in the chest in Leamington Spa on 15 January

Four men arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing which police believe is linked to the county lines drugs trade have been released.

Nasir Patrice, 17, died at the scene on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa after the knife attack at about 11:00 GMT on 15 January.

A post-mortem examination revealed the teenager from Birmingham died from a stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old, who was injured in the attack, was arrested in hospital.

He was held by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of murder and has since been released on police bail, along with a 33-year-old man from Leamington Spa and a 17-year-old from Coventry who were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Warwickshire Police believe the stabbing may be linked to the drugs trade

Another 18-year-old from Birmingham, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been bailed.

Ch Supt Ben Smith said the force was now in a position to confirm that a main line of inquiry was that the stabbing was linked to county lines drug dealing.

County lines is the term used to describe criminal gangs who exploit vulnerable people, including children, to move illegal drugs from big cities to more rural locations.

"This is a national issue faced by smaller counties such as Warwickshire," he said.

Image caption Police are still seeking a suspect they believe sustained a leg injury in the attack

A week on from the attack, the force is appealing for witnesses particularly regarding a suspect detectives have been seeking since Nasir was killed.

He is described as a young black male, believed to have sustained a leg injury, who was last seen in Warwick within half-an-hour of the attack.

