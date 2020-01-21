Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption HS2 campaigners are entering a fourth month occupying Cubbington Woods

HS2 protesters seeking to protect woodland along the proposed rail route say they are reeling from the "nonsense" move to uproot trees amid fresh doubt over the project's future.

On Monday it emerged the cost of the high-speed rail link could run to £106bn.

The government has demanded more data about the plans as it considers whether to press ahead with the scheme.

Campaigners say such uncertainty is making clearance work harder to bear.

A protest group, living in woods in Warwickshire, says three nearby spots are having foliage stripped out, with the latest work beginning on Monday.

"As we feel we are so near to a decision one way or another, there seems no sense in ripping out things that can't be replaced, at this stage," said Nikki Jones, from the Save Cubbington Woods Group.

She said even on-site contractors for HS2 Ltd said it was "crazy" for the work to be done with a ruling "so near".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday a final decision on HS2 would be made "very shortly".

There had been a hiatus on the clearing of ancient woodland while the project was under review, but HS2 Ltd said the latest clearance sites did not fall under the constraints.

HS2 Ltd added it was acting now to remove trees and hedges as bird-nesting season had not begun.

Under plans, the first phase of the project, between London and Birmingham, would open at the end of 2026, with the second phase, to Leeds and Manchester, in place by 2033.

Despite the uncertainty, artist impressions of two stations along the proposed route have been released - Curzon Street in Birmingham and Interchange in Solihull.

