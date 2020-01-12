Image copyright OPU Warwickshire Image caption Warwickshire Police said the M6 at junction two was closed while ambulances attended the man

A driver who was reported as being in cardiac arrest after falling from the cab of his lorry was actually over the drink drive limit, police have said.

Warwickshire Police said it was called after the man ended up lying in lane one of the M6 northbound at junction two, Coventry, on Saturday night.

The motorway was closed and an ambulance was called, police said. The man was later arrested.

In a post on Facebook, the Operational Policing Unit said it "beggars belief".

The driver provided a reading almost three times the drink drive limit once in police custody, said officers.

He will be remanded to appear in court on Monday, they added.

