Officers were called to reports of a man being shot in Watcombe Road

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following three shootings in Coventry.

A 23-year-old man sustained shotgun injuries to his head on Friday while a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a separate shooting, also in the Wood End area.

Then on Saturday night shots were fired at a house in Norwood Grove, Wood End.

Police said two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested in Corporation Street in the city early on Sunday and remain in custody.

Officers said Section 60 powers were used in the city centre and Wood End to stop and search people for weapons overnight on Sunday.

The first shooting happened in Watcombe Road just before 18:30 GMT and the man was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, the boy was injured when he was shot at from a car as he walked in Hillmorton Road.

Ch Insp Paul Minor said: "There is no place for violent acts such as these on our streets.

"It's extremely fortunate that the two young people were not seriously injured or worse.

"We're doing all we can to understand the circumstances, find those responsible and take robust action against those who think it's acceptable to carry weapons on our streets."

