The death of a woman whose body was found at an address early on Saturday is being treated as unexplained.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery at Austrey Road, in Warton, Warwickshire, shortly after 12:15 GMT.

Warwickshire Police said officers attended following a report of concern for a woman in her 30s who was declared dead at the scene.

She has not been formally identified but next of kin have been informed.

A cordon has been put in place on Austrey Road while inquiries continue.

It is unclear of which offence the arrested pair are suspected.

Det Supt Jon Marsden said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, and our thoughts remain with the woman's family at this time."