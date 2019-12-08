Image copyright Family picture Image caption Aaron Wilson was described as a "brilliant dad" to his three-year-old daughter

A pedestrian killed in a "horrific" hit-and-run crash may have helped save the lives of others through organ donation, his father said.

Aaron Wilson, 29, was trapped when two vehicles crashed in Coventry on Tuesday and died later in hospital.

Brian Wilson said they were "heartbroken" but took some comfort his son's organs had been donated to six patients, including two children.

"I am extremely proud of him," he said. "He always cared about people."

The father of one's heart, liver and lungs were among the organs donated.

Mr Wilson said his "amazing" son would have been happy he had helped other people after his death.

"It's wonderful that they have got a future that maybe they didn't have before - that six people have started new lives, that's absolutely fantastic," he said.

"At least his life wasn't totally wasted in that respect."

Image copyright Google Image caption Aaron Wilson was fatally injured near the Star Fish Bar in Longford Road

Police said a Mercedes Vito van hit a Vauxhall Zafira and shunted it into parked car in Longford Road, trapping Mr Wilson.

The Vito and Zafira then drove off, leaving him in the road.

West Midlands Police said it was a "truly horrific incident" and appealed for witnesses.

Mr Wilson had his leg amputated as a result of the crash, but later died.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Wilson loved boxing and football, his father said

His father said his family faced "one shock after another" as they waited in hospital, where he never regained consciousness.

"He was the baby of the family - he was only 29," Mr Wilson said. "He was full of life, he was very handsome and popular."

He leaves three sisters and two brothers, and had many friends in the Willenhall area.

A fundraising page has been set up to help his partner Katie and their three-year-old daughter.

