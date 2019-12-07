Image copyright Google Image caption A three-day deep clean was taking place at the school

A comprehensive school has been forced to close because of an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug norovirus.

Finham Park School in Coventry said it would shut on Monday "due to significant numbers of staff and students off school" with the bug.

The school, which has about 1,500 pupils, said a deep clean would take place over the weekend and on Monday to prevent the spread of norovirus.

Outbreaks of the virus have affected schools and hospitals in the UK.

In a letter, the Green Lane school asked parents to keep children who had symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea at home "for at least 48 hours after they are symptom free".

Anyone who needs advice should use the NHS website or free phone line.

One of the most common stomach bugs in the UK, it can be spread very easily in the community.

Young children, elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are most at risk if they catch it.

