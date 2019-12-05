Image caption There were no reported injuries after blank shots were fired, police said.

A student has been charged with causing panic in a city centre after allegedly firing blank shots from a pistol.

Xinge Zhang, a 22-year-old University of Warwick student, is said to have fired the imitation firearm from the window of student halls in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said the shots were fired "numerous times" from Mercia Lodge on Tuesday.

No one was injured, however armed police were deployed to the scene in Broadgate at about 18:00 GMT.

Several businesses were evacuated in the area, which is a main thoroughfare surrounded by shops and restaurants.

Mr Zhang, from Jiangxi in China, remains in police custody and is due before Coventry Magistrates' Court later, where he faces a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

