A pedestrian needed his leg amputated after he was involved in a "horrific" hit-and-run collision.

West Midlands Police said a van shunted a car into a 29-year-old man and trapped him against a parked vehicle in Coventry on Tuesday evening.

Occupants of the two vehicles fled the scene and "did not a care for how badly he was hurt" when they left him lying in the road, police said.

It happened in Longford Road at 18:00 GMT. No arrests have been made.

Officers said the victim was hurt by the Star Fish Bar.

Driven off

Police said a Mercedes Vito collided with a passing Zafira, shunting it into a parked Ford Fiesta.

Officers said the Vito, with the cloned registration plate of KU09 CEK, was immediately driven off. It was later found abandoned and burnt out in Grindle Road.

The occupants of the Zafira, also on cloned plates of FM57 KRG, gathered their belongings from the car and also made off, police added.

Officers have not said if the two vehicles are connected.

Shop worker Caner Kockiri, 22, said he had just served the victim chips and seconds later heard a "bang" and "scream" outside.

"I went over to him, but he didn't look good," he said. "He was in shock and there were a lot of people gathered around him. Me and a lady tried to keep him talking until the ambulance arrived."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "This was a truly horrific incident where an innocent pedestrian has been left with life-changing injuries by motorists who had not a care for how badly he was hurt.

"We need to hear from anyone who can help us trace the drivers of these two cars, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident."

